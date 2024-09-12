FICCI urges NBR for full digitalisation

The Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) urged the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to take steps to fully digitalise its operations and enhance automation systems to optimise revenue generation.

The foreign trade body made the demand yesterday when a delegation, led by FICCI President Zaved Akhtar, met with NBR Chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan at the NBR office in the capital's Agargaon.

The FICCI also sought the NBR's support in reforming the country's tax system to make Bangladesh a more attractive destination for foreign direct investment and to bolster the national economy, according to a press release.

The delegation advocated for the establishment of a dedicated research wing within the NBR, focusing on the expansion of the tax net, collection of revenue through proper market research, and identifying the gap between market share and revenue share.

In response, the NBR chairman praised FICCI for its active participation, research, and partnership, particularly in boosting automation.

The FICCI delegation included Eric M Walker, senior vice-president, other board members, the CEO, and senior officials from member companies. NBR officials were also present at the meeting.