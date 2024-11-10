Exports grow 21% in October 

Bangladesh's exports surged 21 percent year on year in October powered by a spike in the shipment of knitwear and woven garments, the key export items of the country.

Exports value stood at $4.13 billion in October this year, up from $3.42 billion a year ago, according to data by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

With the October's shipment, total exports grew 11 percent year-on-year to $15.78 billion in July-October period of this fiscal year from $14.24 billion a year ago.

Exporters of readymade garments, which account for more than three fourths of the nation's export earnings, recorded 11 percent export growth in the first four months of the fiscal year.

In October, garments exports soared 23 percent year-on-year to $3.29 billion from $2.68 billion a year ago.