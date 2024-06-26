Explore avenues for joint protection of shared GI with India: CPD

The suggestion comes after Sundarbans’ honey was displayed as a GI product of India

Bangladesh should explore potential avenues for joint protection of shared GI (geographical identification) with India and put in place the legal framework to avoid tensions, said the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) today.

The suggestion comes after Sundarbans' honey was displayed as a GI product of India. The information came to light through a tweet by the West Bengal Forest Department on May 16, said the think-tank.

West Bengal Forest Development Corporation Limited applied for GI rights for Sundarbans Honey on July 12, 2021, and the GI tag was issued on January 2, 2024, it said.

"This sole representation of the said product by India sparked questions in our minds as the majority of Sundarbans' territory lies within Bangladesh," said Debapriya Bhattacharya, a distinguished fellow of the CPD, at an event it its office in Dhaka.

In a presentation, he said Bangladesh is the primary extractor of Sundarbans' honey. While official government records could not be found, about 200-300 tonnes of honey are extracted from the forest annually.

Bangladesh's Department of Patent, Designs and Trademark (DPDT) has listed 31 GI products as of April 30, 2024. This list does not include the Sundarbans' honey.

However, the district administration of Bagerhat filed an application for the GI tag of Sundarbans honey on August 7, 2017, and there has been no development since then, the CPD said.

"This is a rather astonishing example of administrative dereliction of duty. Thus, the GI of Sundarbans' honey in Bangladesh has remained unsecured."

The CPD said Bangladesh and India need to adopt a collaborative approach instead of shared understanding and mutual consultations.

"A joint binational approach for exploiting trans-border GIs would be the best commercial strategy to enhance the recognition and value of the shared resources of both countries in international markets."

The think-tank urged the government to join the European Union's Regional Agreement and the Geneva Act of the Lisbon Agreement, 2015.

Once both Bangladesh and India sign up for the Geneva Act, discussions can be initiated on submitting joint applications under the law for all trans-border GIs, it said.

The GI is a name or sign used on some particular products to certify that they possess certain qualities enabled by the environment, weather and culture of a country. This facilitates branding highlighting traditions and reputations in the global market and creates a separate demand for the product.

The path to commercial production, marketing rights and legal protection is paved. GI-tagged products fetch higher prices compared to similar products in other countries.

Professor Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow of the CPD, and Fahmida Khatun, executive director, also spoke at the event.