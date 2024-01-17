Energy crisis, inflation major challenges for business: CPD survey

The CPD in partnership with WEF concluded the survey on 71 executives

A majority of the businesses and executives have identified problems in energy supply and inflation as two major challenges for doing business in Bangladesh, a survey conducted by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) found.

Some 66.2 percent of the businesses and executives who participated in the survey termed energy supply shortage as the main challenge.

Nearly 51 percent identified inflation as the second biggest challenge for doing business in Bangladesh, according to the independent think tank.

The CPD shared the data at a press briefing organised to share the findings of the executive opinion survey at its office in Dhaka today.

The CPD in partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF) concluded the survey on "The state of the business environment in Bangladesh".

It was done among 71 executives between May-July of 2023.

Some 35.2 percent of executives said economic downturn is another major concern for them.

The executives termed energy supply as a major concern at a time when industries are suffering from shortage of gas supply, affecting production.

Suspension of production is more challenging for businesses than inflation and they are facing troubles for gas shortages, CPD Research Director Khondaker Golam Moazzem said while presenting the findings of the survey.