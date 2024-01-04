Eminent industrialist Ali Hossain no more
Ali Hossain, renowned industrialist and former president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI), passed away on January 2, at the Evercare Hospital, Dhaka.
He was 74 years old.
Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) president Ashraf Ahmed and directors have expressed their deep condolences at the passing away of Ali Hossain, read a press release.
A renowned industrialist, Hossain was the chairman of Hossain Group of Industries and Tejgaon Re-rolling Ltd, who also engaged in different area of businesses like consumer goods, cold storage, textiles mill among others.
He served Dhaka Chamber as its President in 1996.
