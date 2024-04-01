Emerald Oil’s profit rises 5% in October-December quarter 

Emerald Oil Industries Ltd posted a profit of Tk 1.82 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year, a year-on-year increase of 5 percent.

The profit was Tk 1.73 crore in the identical quarter of October-December in 2022-23. Thus, earnings per share rose to Tk 0.2 from Tk 0.19, according to a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange yesterday.

The oil producer logged a profit of Tk 15.24 crore in the first six months of 2023-24.

In the filing, Emerald said it raised its production capacity to 75 percent in July-December from 50 percent in the previous year.

Shares of Emerald plunged 9.82 percent to Tk 56 today.