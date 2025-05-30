Eid cattle sales off to a slow start

Farmers, traders disappointed

Though Eid-ul-Azha accounts for nearly 40 percent of the total annual animal slaughter in Bangladesh, farmers across the northwestern districts of Pabna and Sirajganj say demand is worryingly low compared to previous years. Photo: Ahmed Humayun Kabir Topu

Cattle traders and farmers who rear livestock in anticipation of Eid-ul-Azha are disappointed over this year's sales so far, as demand is low with barely a week to go before the festival.

Eid-ul-Azha, the second-largest religious festival for Muslims, accounts for nearly 40 percent of the total annual animal slaughter in Bangladesh.

Yet this year, farmers across the northwestern districts of Pabna and Sirajganj say demand is worryingly low compared to previous years.

Many have already brought their animals to local markets, only to find few buyers and prices falling short of expectations.

Some have been forced to sell at rates lower than they desired, while others have returned home with their cattle unsold.

Local traders, who usually buy animals from farmers and sell them on to larger traders heading to city markets, are also frustrated over the thin crowds and low demand.

Around 1.24 crore animals, of which 56 lakh are fattened bulls and buffaloes, are ready for Eid this year, according to the Department of Livestock Services

Around 1.24 crore animals, of which 56 lakh are fattened bulls and buffaloes, are ready for Eid this year, according to the Department of Livestock Services (DLS). The authorities estimate that just over 1 crore animals will be slaughtered, leaving a surplus of roughly 20.68 lakh this Eid.

Last year, 1.04 crore animals were sacrificed, up from 1.01 crore the year before.

Despite the ample supply, most cattle markets in Pabna and Sirajganj have remained sluggish in recent weeks. Farmers and traders are now banking on last-minute sales in the final days before Eid.

Md Altaf Hossain, a cattle farmer from Binnadari village of Shahzadpur upazila in Sirajganj, brought two cows, each weighing over six maunds (one maund is equivalent to 40kg), to Koromza haat in Bera upazila of Pabna on Tuesday. He returned home with the cows unsold.

"I asked for Tk 1.8 lakh per cow, but traders were offering below Tk 1.5 lakh. That is far too low for me, so I had no choice but to take them back," he told The Daily Star.

"I'll wait another week, but I must sell the animals before Eid," he added. For the farmer, rearing the livestock each day means added costs for animal feed.

Md Ershad of Jamitri village at Shahzadpur brought two smaller cows to the same market but managed to sell only one.

"I sold a two-maund cow for Tk 70,000, though I was hoping for at least Tk 75,000. The other one, which weighs 3.5 maunds, remains unsold. Traders are offering just Tk 90,000, but I can't accept that," said Ershad.

Md Golam Mostafa, a farmer from Char Paikarhaat of Santhia upazila in Pabna, said, "There just are not enough buyers."

"Those who plan to sacrifice animals are not turning up at the wholesale markets. Traders are buying from us, but we are not getting the prices we expected," he said.

Mostafa brought four fattened cows, each weighing over six maunds, to market this week but sold only one.

"I sold a seven-maund cow for Tk 1.8 lakh to a local trader, but no one else is offering reasonable prices. Buyers from Dhaka and other big cities are still missing. Only local traders are here, so the market is dull," Mostafa said.

Cattle trader Md Raihan told The Daily Star that business is slower this year.

"Sales are poor compared to last year. I have been to dozens of wholesale markets in Pabna, Sirajganj, Natore and Rajshahi over the past few weeks but found few serious customers," he said.

"Last year, I sold 15 to 20 cows every week in three to four markets ahead of Eid. This year, I can't even manage to sell more than 10 in a week," Raihan said.

Still, many traders and farmers remain hopeful that sales will pick up in the last three or four days before Eid, when last-minute buyers usually crowd the markets.

This season, traders and farmers said that smaller and medium-sized animals, those weighing under five maunds, are seeing more interest than larger ones.

Meanwhile, spiralling feed costs are adding to the burden for farmers.

Md Saiful Islam, a farmer at Faridpur upazila in Pabna, said, "The price of bran and oilcake has risen by over Tk 100 in recent weeks. We are spending more on feed and medicine to fatten the cattle ahead of Eid."

"Feeding a large cow costs Tk 350 to 400 a day, while a medium-sized one needs at least Tk 200," he added.

Livestock officials say supply is more than sufficient in both Pabna and Sirajganj, and with Indian cattle imports strictly restricted, local farmers do not need to worry.

Sirajganj District Livestock Officer AKM Anwarul Haque said, "A total of 6,55,904 sacrificial animals, including 1.84 lakh cattle and 4 lakh goats, have been prepared in the district for Eid. Local demand is around 2,59,241, and the remaining 3.96 lakh will be supplied to other districts."

Pabna District Livestock Officer AKSM Musharaf Hossain said, "We have readied 6,48,204 sacrificial animals, including 1.98 lakh cows and 3.72 lakh goats. The local demand is 3,12,826, while the surplus 3.35 lakh will be sent elsewhere across the country."