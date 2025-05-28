Economy on recovery path as exports, remittance improve: MCCI

Bangladesh's economy showed signs of gradual recovery in the third quarter of the current fiscal year, supported by higher export earnings and remittance inflows, the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) said today.

The inflows helped stabilise foreign exchange reserves and revitalise the rural economy—two factors crucial to macroeconomic stability—said the chamber in its quarterly report on Bangladesh's economic situation during January–March 2025.

Export earnings rose by 10.52 percent year-on-year to $37.19 billion in the July–March period of FY25, up from $33.65 billion a year earlier. In March alone, export receipts climbed 11.36 percent year-on-year to $4.25 billion.

Remittance inflows hit a historic high of $3.29 billion in March, the highest ever in a single month. Total remittances in the first nine months of FY25 grew by 27.58 percent year-on-year to $21.78 billion.

However, the MCCI said persistent regulatory lapses and extensive loan scams have hampered the pace of recovery.

It said ongoing banking sector reforms and steps to rebuild public confidence are vital for stimulating GDP growth.