Business
Star Business Report
Wed May 28, 2025 02:35 PM
Last update on: Wed May 28, 2025 02:39 PM

Most Viewed

Business
Business

Economy on recovery path as exports, remittance improve: MCCI

Wed May 28, 2025 02:35 PM
Last update on: Wed May 28, 2025 02:39 PM
Star Business Report
Wed May 28, 2025 02:35 PM Last update on: Wed May 28, 2025 02:39 PM
MCCI expresses concern over worsening law and order situation

Bangladesh's economy showed signs of gradual recovery in the third quarter of the current fiscal year, supported by higher export earnings and remittance inflows, the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) said today.

The inflows helped stabilise foreign exchange reserves and revitalise the rural economy—two factors crucial to macroeconomic stability—said the chamber in its quarterly report on Bangladesh's economic situation during January–March 2025.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Export earnings rose by 10.52 percent year-on-year to $37.19 billion in the July–March period of FY25, up from $33.65 billion a year earlier. In March alone, export receipts climbed 11.36 percent year-on-year to $4.25 billion.

Remittance inflows hit a historic high of $3.29 billion in March, the highest ever in a single month. Total remittances in the first nine months of FY25 grew by 27.58 percent year-on-year to $21.78 billion.

However, the MCCI said persistent regulatory lapses and extensive loan scams have hampered the pace of recovery.

It said ongoing banking sector reforms and steps to rebuild public confidence are vital for stimulating GDP growth.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই জাতীয় নির্বাচন আয়োজনে সুনির্দিষ্ট তারিখ ঘোষণা করুন: তারেক রহমান

ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই জাতীয় নির্বাচনের সুনির্দিষ্ট তারিখ ঘোষণার আহ্বান জানিয়ে বিএনপির ভারপ্রাপ্ত চেয়ারম্যান তারেক রহমান বলেছেন, ‘দেশের বর্তমান অন্তর্বর্তীকালীন সরকার ১০ মাসেও জাতীয় নির্বাচনের...

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

ফারুকের মনোনয়ন বাতিল করল ক্রীড়া পরিষদ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে