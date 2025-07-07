Economy grew 4.86% in Jan-Mar, quickest in nearly two years

Business
Star Business Report
Mon Jul 7, 2025 05:37 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 7, 2025 06:55 PM

Bangladesh's economic growth in FY25
Photos: Prabir Das

Bangladesh's economy expanded by 4.86 percent in the January to March quarter of the fiscal year (FY) 2024-25, marking the fastest growth in seven quarters, buoyed by a rebound in industry and services.

Industrial output rose by 6.91 percent during the three-month period, up from 4.55 percent a year earlier, according to latest data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

Bangladesh's economic growth in FY25
The services sector, which makes up over half the economy, grew by 5.88 percent, compared with 4.31 percent in the same quarter last year.

Agriculture, however, saw a slowdown. Growth in the sector stood at 2.42 percent, down from the previous year's figure for the same quarter.

During January to March last year, the South Asian economy had grown by 4.62 percent.

Bangladesh economic condition in 2025
Bangladesh's economic growth in FY25
