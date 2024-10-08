DHL, Daily Star to honour best in business today

The DHL and The Daily Star come together every year to recognise the best businesses in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Business Awards (BBA), a flagship annual event of the two organisations, will celebrate the outstanding achievements of businesses at a ceremony in Dhaka today.

DHL, a global logistics service provider, and The Daily Star, the most circulated English newspaper in Bangladesh, have been honouring the best in the business community since 2000 for their entrepreneurial spirit, creativity and hard work.

Finance and Commerce Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed is scheduled to attend the 22nd edition of the event -- Bangladesh Business Awards 2023 -- as the chief guest at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden.

This year, the BBA will be given in five categories: Business Person of the Year, Best Financial Institution of the Year, Best Enterprise of the Year, Best Woman in Business, and a Life Time Achievement Award.

Kihak Sung, chairperson of Youngone Corporation, is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at the ceremony.

The BBA is given to create an environment of excellence and competitiveness so that businesses achieve greater heights of productivity and efficiency.