Dhaka stocks rise for third day

The DSEX increased 18.42 points to settle at 5,419.90

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange continued its upward momentum today for the third consecutive session, while the turnover also rose, signalling increased trading activity.

The DSEX, the main index of the bourse, increased 18.42 points, or 0.34 percent, to settle at 5,419.90.

The other indices also posted positive performances before the end of the day's trading. The Shariah-compliant DSES increased 1.01 percent to 1,184.53, while the DS30, comprising blue-chip shares, inched up 0.28 percent to close at 2,101.84.

Turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, hit Tk 975.85 crore, up from Tk 801.71 crore in the previous session.

A total of 266,930 trades were executed, while block transactions amounted to Tk 13.87 crore across 41 scrips.

Market breadth was positive, with 242 stocks advancing, 94 declining, and 64 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category scrips, 131 gained, 62 lost, and 28 remained unchanged.

In the B-category, 60 stocks rose and 18 fell, while there was no trading activity in the N-category.

Segment-wise performance was mixed. In mutual funds, 11 issues advanced and 7 declined.

Corporate bonds saw just one issue decline, while the government bond market saw four issues decline.

Among individual performers, National Tea Company topped the gainers' list with a 9 percent surge, while First Security Islami Bank was the worst performer, dropping 5 percent.