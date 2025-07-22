Dhaka stocks rise slightly in morning trade

The DSEX added 2.18 points to reach 5,221.80 by 10:46 am

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose in early trading today, continuing the winning run for the sixth consecutive session.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, added 2.18 points, or 0.04 percent, to reach 5,221.80 by 10:46 am.

Other indices reported mixed trading activity; the Shariah-based DSES advanced 0.05 percent to 1,147.45, while the blue-chip DS30 declined 0.13 percent to 1,994.14.

Turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, stood at Tk 158.91 crore during the session.

Market breadth was positive, with 164 issues advancing, 120 declining, and 92 remaining unchanged.

Uttara Finance and Investments emerged as the top gainer, surging 9 percent, while International Leasing & Financial Services slipped the most, losing 6 percent.