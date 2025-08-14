Dhaka stocks recover from 7-day slump 

The DSEX increased 35.91 points to settle at 5,350.24

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange closed higher today, breaking a 7-day losing run.

The DSEX, the main index of the bourse, increased 35.91 points, or 0.67 percent, to settle at 5,350.24.

The other indices also posted positive performances before the end of the day's trading. The Shariah-compliant DSES increased 0.63 percent to 1,163.16, while the DS30, comprising blue-chip shares, inched up 0.80 percent to close at 2,073.81.

Turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, was Tk 703.02 crore, slightly down from Tk 704.88 crore in the previous session.

A total of 205,904 trades were executed, while block transactions amounted to Tk 14.86 crore across 33 scrips.

Market breadth was mixed, with 168 stocks advancing, 154 declining, and 77 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category scrips, 104 gained, 91 lost, and 25 remained unchanged.

In the B-category, 37 stocks rose and 29 fell, while there was no trading activity in the N-category.

Segment-wise performance was mixed. In mutual funds, 4 issues advanced and 18 declined.

Corporate bonds saw two issues advance, while the government bond market saw three issues decline.

Among individual performers, Standard Ceramic Industries topped the gainers' list with a 9 percent surge, while SEML FBLSL Growth Fund was the worst performer, dropping 5 percent.