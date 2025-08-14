Dhaka stocks rebound in early trade

The DSEX gained 54.38 points, reaching 5,368.71 by 11:20 am

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange soared in the morning trade today, recovering from a 7-day bearish run.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, gained 54.38 points, or 1.02 percent, reaching 5,368.71 by 11:20 am.

The Shariah-based DSES increased 0.91 percent to 1,166.40, while the blue-chip DS30 index went up 1.18 percent to 2,081.60.

Turnover, a key indicator of investor participation, stood at Tk 252.76 crore during the session.

Market breadth was mixed, with 295 issues advancing, 51 declining, and 44 remaining unchanged.

Among individual scrips, Hwa Well Textiles (BD) topped the gainers' list, soaring 9 percent, while Familytex (BD) was the biggest loser, shedding 4 percent.