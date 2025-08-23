Dhaka stocks rebound after two-week slump

The DSEX gained 24.71 points to close at 5,374.96

Dhaka stocks rose last week, rebounding from a two-week losing streak, while the turnover also increased, reflecting higher investor activity.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), gained 24.71 points, or 0.46 percent, to close at 5,374.96, DSE data showed.

Other indices at the DSE also posted gains.

The DS30, which tracks blue-chip stocks, advanced 0.75 percent to 2,089.44, while the DSES, comprising Shariah-compliant companies, edged up 1.48 percent to 1,180.34.

Turnover, a key indicator of investor activity, stood at Tk 4,535.69 crore, up sharply from Tk 3,445.94 crore the previous week.

On a daily average, turnover was Tk 907.13 crore, higher than Tk 689.18 crore a week earlier, a 31 percent increase in average daily turnover.

The pharmaceuticals and chemicals sector dominated trading, accounting for 18 percent of the average daily traded value. Banks followed with 11 percent, trailed by textile stocks.

In terms of sector-wise returns, paper and printing stocks led with a 9 percent rise. Jute, IT, and general insurance issues also posted notable advances.

Market breadth was positive, with 241 scrips advancing, 129 declining, and 24 remaining unchanged.

Among individual issues, Information Services Network Ltd was the top gainer, soaring 47 percent, while Exim Bank of Bangladesh suffered the sharpest fall, losing 17 percent during the week.