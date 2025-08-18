Dhaka stocks post gain for third consecutive day

The DSEX gained 24.08 points, reaching 5,425.57 by 11:22 am

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose in early trading today, extending their gains for the third consecutive session.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, gained 24.08 points, or 0.44 percent, reaching 5,425.57 by 11:22 am.

The Shariah-based DSES increased 0.95 percent to 1,183.73, while the blue-chip DS30 index went up 0.42 percent to 2,104.8.

Turnover, a key indicator of investor participation, stood at Tk 387.82 crore during the session.

Market breadth was positive, with 261 issues advancing, 71 declining, and 61 remaining unchanged.

Among individual scrips, National Tea Company topped the gainers' list, soaring 9 percent, while ICB Employees Provident MF 1: Scheme 1 was the biggest loser, shedding 3 percent.