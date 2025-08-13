Dhaka Stocks fall for seventh day  

The DSEX declined by 1.11 points to settle at 5,314.33

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange closed slightly lower today, extending its bearish run for the seventh consecutive day.

The DSEX, the main index of the bourse, declined by 1.11 points, or 0.02 percent, to settle at 5,314.33.

However, other indices posted positive performances before the end of the day's trading. The Shariah-compliant DSES increased 0.28 percent to 1,155.81, while the DS30, comprising blue-chip shares, inched up 0.28 percent to close at 2,057.16.

Meanwhile, turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, rose to Tk 704.88 crore, up from Tk 666.51 crore in the previous session.

A total of 212,926 trades were executed, while block transactions amounted to Tk 9.61 crore across 31 scrips.

Market breadth was negative, with 121 stocks advancing, 203 declining, and 74 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category scrips, 70 gained, 115 lost, and 34 remained unchanged.

In the B-category, 29 stocks rose and 38 fell, while no issue was changed in the N-category.

Segment-wise performance was mixed. In mutual funds, 3 issues advanced and 20 declined.

Corporate bonds saw just one issue advance and one decline, while the government bond market saw one issue advance and one decline.

Among individual performers, Gemini Sea Food topped the gainers' list with a 9 percent surge, while SEML Lecture Equity Management Fund was the worst performer, dropping 8 percent.