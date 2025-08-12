Dhaka stocks fall for fifth day

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange continued its downward run yesterday, extending its losses for the fifth consecutive day.

The DSEX, the main index of the bourse, declined 6.98 points, or 0.13 percent, to settle at 5,344.04.

The other indices posted mixed performances before the end of the day's trading. The Shariah-compliant DSES fell slightly by 0.02 percent to 1,162.08, while the DS30, comprising blue-chip shares, increased marginally by 0.01 percent to close at 2,067.02.

Turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, rose to Tk 610.86 crore, down from Tk 760.64 crore in the previous session.

A total of 195,303 trades were executed, while block transactions amounted to Tk 12.43 crore across 29 scrips. Market breadth was negative, with 121 stocks advancing, 201 declining, and 83 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category scrips, 66 gained, 126 lost, and 34 remained unchanged.

In the B-category, 29 stocks rose and 38 fell, while no issue was unchanged in the N-category.

Segment-wise performance was mixed. In mutual funds, 8 issues advanced and 16 declined.

Corporate bonds saw one issue advance and two decline, while the government bond market saw 8 issues decline.

Among individual performers, Mithun Knitting and Dyeing topped the gainers' list with a 10 percent surge, while Regent Textile Mills was the worst performer, dropping 8 percent.