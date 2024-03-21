Dhaka stocks extend gains 

The new building of the Dhaka Stock Exchange in the capital's Nikunja is seen. Photo: Star

The major indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) continued its upward trend for the second straight day today.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse of Bangladesh, went up by 69.07 points, or 1.17 percent, to 5,941.66.

The DSES, the index that represents Shariah-compliant firms, gained 15.46 points, or 1.21 percent, to 1,293.03 while the DS30, which comprises blue-chip stocks, added 25.43 points, or 1.25 percent, to 2,057.71.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, increased 44.28 percent to Tk 610 crore.

According to the daily market update by UCB Stock Brokerage, almost all the sectors, including paper and printing, ceramics and cement, ended in positive territory.

The pharmaceuticals sector dominated the turnover chart, accounting for 17.25 percent of the day's turnover.

Of the issues that traded on the DSE, 303 advanced, 44 declined, and 50 did not see any price fluctuation.