Dhaka stocks continue uptrend in morning trade

The DSEX advanced 7.29 points to reach 5,399.34 by 11:48 am

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose in early trading today, extending their gains for the ninth consecutive day.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, advanced 7.29 points, or 0.13 percent, to reach 5,399.34 by 11:48 am.

The Shariah-based DSES gained 0.17 percent to 1,174.71, while the blue-chip DS30 slipped 0.43 percent to 2,080.76.

Turnover, a key indicator of investor participation, stood at Tk 420 crore during the session.

Market breadth was mixed, with 174 issues advancing, 139 declining, and 79 remaining unchanged.

Rahima Food Corporation topped the gainers' list, soaring 9 percent, while British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company was the biggest loser, shedding 6 percent.