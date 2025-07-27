Business
Star Business Report
Sun Jul 27, 2025 11:56 AM
Last update on: Sun Jul 27, 2025 11:58 AM

Dhaka stocks continue uptrend in morning trade

The DSEX advanced 7.29 points to reach 5,399.34 by 11:48 am
Last update on: Sun Jul 27, 2025 11:58 AM

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose in early trading today, extending their gains for the ninth consecutive day.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, advanced 7.29 points, or 0.13 percent, to reach 5,399.34 by 11:48 am.

The Shariah-based DSES gained 0.17 percent to 1,174.71, while the blue-chip DS30 slipped 0.43 percent to 2,080.76.

Turnover, a key indicator of investor participation, stood at Tk 420 crore during the session.

Market breadth was mixed, with 174 issues advancing, 139 declining, and 79 remaining unchanged.

Rahima Food Corporation topped the gainers' list, soaring 9 percent, while British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company was the biggest loser, shedding 6 percent.

|শিল্পখাত

গাজীপুরে ১০ দফা দাবিতে শ্রমিকদের সড়ক অবরোধ ও বিক্ষোভ

আজ রোববার ভোর ৬টায় শ্রীপুর ধনুয়া গ্রামের নয়নপুর এলাকায় শ্রমিকরা কারখানার সামনে জড়ো হয়ে বিভিন্ন স্লোগান দিতে থাকেন। একপর্যায়ে তারা ঢাকা-ময়মনসিংহ মহাসড়কে বিক্ষোভ শুরু করেন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাণিজ্য

রাজনৈতিক-অর্থনৈতিক অনিশ্চয়তায় কমেছে বিলাসবহুল গাড়ি বিক্রি

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে