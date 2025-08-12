Dhaka stocks continue to fall 

The DSEX declined 28.60 points to settle at 5,315.44

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange continued its bearish trend today, extending its losses for the sixth consecutive day.

The DSEX, the main index of the bourse, declined 28.60 points, or 0.53 percent, to settle at 5,315.44.

The other indices also posted negative performances before the end of the day's trading. The Shariah-compliant DSES fell 0.82 percent to 1,152.5, while the DS30, comprising blue-chip shares, declined 0.76 percent to close at 2,051.29.

However, turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, hit Tk 666.51 crore, up from Tk 610.86 crore of the previous session.

A total of 202,671 trades were executed, while block transactions amounted to Tk 44.68 crore across 32 scrips.

Market breadth was negative, with 115 stocks advancing, 222 declining, and 60 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category scrips, 65 gained, 124 lost, and 29 remained unchanged.

In the B-category, 29 stocks rose and 46 fell, while no issue was changed in the N-category.

Segment-wise performance was mixed. In mutual funds, 6 issues advanced and 16 declined.

Corporate bonds saw just one issue decline, while the government bond market saw no trading activity.

Among individual performers, Yeakin Polymer topped the gainers' list with a 9 percent surge, while Dulamia Cotton Spinning Mills was the worst performer, dropping 4 percent.