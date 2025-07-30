Dhaka stocks bounce back

The DSEX rose 53.73 points after falling for three days

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange closed higher today, rebounding from a three-day losing streak, while turnover also rose.

The DSEX, the main index of the bourse, rose 53.73 points, or 1.01 percent, to settle at 5,352.19.

The other indices also gained before the end of the day's trading. The Shariah-compliant DSES went up by 0.61 percent to 1,154.40.

The DS30, comprising blue-chip shares, increased by 1.03 percent to close at 2,065.35.

Turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, reached Tk 743.16 crore, up from Tk 717.32 crore in the previous session.

A total of 188,754 trades were executed, while block transactions amounted to Tk 17.16 crore across 30 scrips.

Market breadth showed a positive picture, with 253 stocks advancing, 67 declining, and 78 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category scrips, 149 gained, 37 declined, and 34 remained unchanged.

The B-category saw 58 stocks rise and 11 fall, while there was no activity in the N-category.

Segment-wise performance was mixed. Among mutual funds, 15 issues advanced and 4 declined.

Corporate bonds saw just one issue decline, while the government bond market recorded four advances and one decline.

Among individual performers, Rahim Textile Mills PLC topped the gainers' list with a 9 percent rise, while Midland Bank was the worst performer, dropping 8 percent.