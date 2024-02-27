Business
Star Business Report 
Tue Feb 27, 2024 05:15 PM
Last update on: Tue Feb 27, 2024 05:15 PM

Dhaka stocks bounce back

Dhaka Stock Exchange
File photo

All the indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) bounced back today as most shares gained.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse of the country, rose 13 points, or 0.20 percent, to close the day at 6,272.

Likewise, the DSES, which represents shariah-compliant companies, increased 3.09 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,365. The DS30, an index comprising blue-chip stocks, rose 0.72 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,137.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, climbed 11.58 percent to Tk 898 crore.

Of the issues traded at the DSE, 183 closed higher, 152 ended lower and 60 remained unchanged.

