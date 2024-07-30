Dhaka Stock Exchange declining since morning

The DSEX plunged 1.12% until 11.20am

The Dhaka stocks opened the day with a massive declining trend amid a political uncertainty centering the qouta reform movement.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), plunged 59 points, or 1.12 percent to 5,270 until 11.20 am.

The DS30, the blue stock index, declined 18 points, or 0.97 percent, to 1,884. The DSES, the shariah-based companies index, dropped 16 points, or 1.43 percent, to 1,149.

Till that time, the turnover stood at Tk 179 crore. Of the traded issues, 27 advanced, 323 declined and 32 remained unchanged.

The trend was similar at the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

The Caspi, the broad index of the CSE, fell 74 points, or 0.48 percent, to 15,199.