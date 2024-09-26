Dhaka Int'l Trade Fair to begin on Jan 1

The 29th edition of the DITF will take place at Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Purbachal

The 29th edition of the Dhaka International Trade Fair is expected to kick off at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in the capital's Purbachal on January 1 of 2025.

The DITF-2025 Steering Committee led by Md Selim Uddin, commerce secretary and chairman of the trade fair steering committee, took the decision in its first meeting held at the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) in Dhaka on September 24, the EPB said in a press release.

The meeting was held to fix the administration and financial policy of the fair, form different sub-committees and set fees for stalls, pavilions and restaurants along with entry fee and tickets for visitors.

It informed the entrepreneurs that they will be given priority on stall allocation.

Some stalls will be reserved for government, non-government and autonomous organisations, according to the statement.

The committee decided to keep adequate parking facilities on the fair premises. A two-layer car parking building for 500 cars will be there along with another parking facility on 6 acres of land out of the exhibition hall.

A temporary secretariat will be established to monitor the overall activities of the fair and an information centre to provide all types of information to the visitors.

There will also be a good number of ATM booths inside the fair premises.

Among others, Mohammad Anwar Hossain, vice-chairman of EPB and DITF-2025 steering committee, was also present.