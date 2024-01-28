Business
Star Business Report
Sun Jan 28, 2024 03:37 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 28, 2024 04:23 PM

Dhaka bourse's key index falls to 18-month low

The DSEX closed at 6,079, lowest since July 28 in 2022
Photo: The Daily Star

The main index of Bangladesh's stock market plunged to an 18-month low today amid sales pressure from the investors.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell 43 points, or 1.25 percent, to close at 6,079.

With today's fall, the DSEX lost 257.69 points since the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission lifted floor or minimum prices of most of the stocks to revive the investor sentiment as well as the market.

Todays's DSEX is the lowest since July 28 in 2022.

At the premier bourse, shares of 57 advanced, 311 dropped and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover, a major indicator of liquidity flow in the market, rose to Tk 880 crore today from Tk 870 crore the previous day.

The key index at Chittagong Stock Exchange, CASPI, also slumped today.

