Dhaka Bank’s profit falls 23% in 2024

The bank made Tk 127.83 crore profit last year

Dhaka Bank's profit falls 23 percent year-on-year to Tk 127.83 crore in 2024.

The bank reported consolidated earnings per share (EPS) of Tk 1.27 for the year ended December 31, 2024, down from Tk 1.66 the previous year.

Its consolidated net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) stood at a negative Tk 18.52, compared to a positive Tk 27.81 in 2023, according to a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange website.

The board of directors of the company has recommended a 5 percent cash dividend and a 5 percent stock dividend for the year.

The bank said the bonus shares have been proposed to strengthen the bank's capital base under Basel III, which will be used to support business expansion.

In a separate disclosure, Dhaka Bank said its EPS rose 10 percent year-on-year to Tk 0.84 in the first quarter of 2025 due to higher operating income.

Its NOCFPS for the January–March period stood at Tk 13.42, improving from a negative Tk 7.5 in the same period a year earlier.

The increase in NOCFPS was driven by higher deposits from customers compared to the corresponding period.

As of April 30, 2025, sponsor-directors held 44.01 percent of the bank's shares, institutional investors 12.44 percent, and the general public 43.55 percent, DSE data showed.