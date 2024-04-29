Dhaka Bank’s 2023 profit up 4%

Dhaka Bank registered a 4 percent year-on-year growth in profit to Tk 173 crore in 2023.

The private lender made a profit of around Tk 166 crore in 2022, according to a press release of the bank.

Thus, Dhaka Bank reported consolidated earnings per share (EPS) of Tk 1.72 for the year ending in December last year compared to Tk 1.65 for the preceding calendar year.

The private commercial bank said its net profit grew thanks to considerable precautions taken against loans, advances and tax.

Its consolidated net asset value per share rose to Tk 22.26 in 2023 from Tk 21.37 in 2022.

The net operating cash flow per share plummeted to Tk 27.81 last year from Tk 11.43 in the negative in the preceding year.

The bank's board has recommended a 10 percent cash dividend for the year ending on December 31, 2023.

Dhaka Bank reported a 97 percent year-on-year growth in net interest income to Tk 671.07 crore last year, the bank said quoting its audited financial statements.

It was Tk 340.91 crore in 2022.

Riding on the net interest income, the bank's operating profit increased by 18 percent to Tk 125.62 crore.