Default loans hit record Tk 211,000cr 

Bad loans rose by Tk 29,096c in just three months

Md Mehedi Hasan

Default loans in the banking sector hit an all-time high of Tk 211,391 crore at the end of June of this year, as per the latest Bangladesh Bank data.

The central bank data highlighted that soured loans rose by Tk 29,096 crore from Tk 182,295 crore as of June 30.

Bad loans now account for 12.56 percent of total disbursed loans, which amounted to 1,683,396 crore as of the end of June.

Soured loans stood at only Tk 22,000 crore in 2009 when the Awami League-led government won the first of five consecutive elections.