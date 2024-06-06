Default loans hit historic high of Tk 1,82,295 crore

Bad loans rose by Tk 36,367 crore in just three months

Default loans at the banking sector hit an all-time high of Tk 1,82,295 crore at the end of March this year, according to the latest data of the Bangladesh Bank.

In the three months to March this year, bad loans rose by Tk 36,367 crore, 25 percent higher from the previous three months, BB data showed.

The banking sector had Tk 1,45,633 crore of default loans at the end of December last year.

At the end of March this year, total disbursed loans stood at Tk 16,40,855 crore, of which Tk 1,82,295 crore became defaulted, the highest in the history of Bangladesh.

At present, around 11 percent of the disbursed loans have turned sour or bad loans.