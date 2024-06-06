Business
Md Mehedi Hasan
Thu Jun 6, 2024 04:51 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 05:29 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Default loans hit historic high of Tk 1,82,295 crore

Bad loans rose by Tk 36,367 crore in just three months
Md Mehedi Hasan
Thu Jun 6, 2024 04:51 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 05:29 PM
Bangladesh Bank to bring down default loan

Default loans at the banking sector hit an all-time high of Tk 1,82,295 crore at the end of March this year, according to the latest data of the Bangladesh Bank.

In the three months to March this year, bad loans rose by Tk 36,367 crore, 25 percent higher from the previous three months, BB data showed.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The banking sector had Tk 1,45,633 crore of default loans at the end of December last year.

At the end of March this year, total disbursed loans stood at Tk 16,40,855 crore, of which Tk 1,82,295 crore became defaulted, the highest in the history of Bangladesh.

At present, around 11 percent of the disbursed loans have turned sour or bad loans.

Related topic:
Bad loansdefault loans
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Reforms in the financial sector necessary to get rid of default loans

1y ago
Rising inequality

Money or no money, crisis persists

1y ago
Bangladesh Parliament

Parliamentary body recommends strict actions to recover default loans

3y ago
default loans

Tk 10,964cr loans turn sour in 3 months

1y ago

Bad debts going worse

1y ago
আইএমএফের শর্ত পূরণ করেই সরকারের এই বাজেট: মেনন
|বাজেট ২০২৪-২৫

আইএমএফের শর্ত পূরণ করেই সরকারের এই বাজেট: মেনন

‘আমার কাছে মনে হলো, দায়টা জনগণের ওপর রেখে দেওয়া হয়েছে। জনগণ নিজেরা সমাধান করুক।’

২৩ মিনিট আগে
|ব্যাংক

খেলাপি ঋণ রেকর্ড ১ লাখ ৮২ হাজার কোটি টাকা

৫৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification