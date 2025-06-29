DCCI calls for urgent logistics reforms to spur sustainable growth

The logistics sector in Bangladesh requires rapid transformation to ensure sustainable economic growth as the country prepares for graduation from the group of least developed countries, said Taskeen Ahmed, president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI).

He was speaking at an event titled "Enhancing Bangladesh's Logistics Sector for Sustainable Economic Growth" in Dhaka today.

Ahmed said logistics costs in Bangladesh remain alarmingly high, an estimated 15 to 20 percent of GDP, far above the global average of 8 to 10 percent.

He proposed six major reforms: digital platforms to connect shippers and transporters, warehouse automation, seamless multimodal transport networks, modernised ports, digital customs solutions, and greener logistics practices.

"Ports like Chattogram and Mongla handle 92 percent of our trade. Upgrading them is crucial for our competitiveness," Ahmed said.

He also highlighted the importance of completing key infrastructure projects like Matarbari and Payra ports and the untapped potential of inland waterways, calling for improvements in rail, road, and air freight systems.

Ahmed said that geopolitical tensions, including the Israel-Iran conflict, could disrupt global supply chains, underlining the need for a resilient and future-ready logistics ecosystem.

He urged all stakeholders to work together to modernise the logistics sector to boost export growth and enhance the country's economic resilience.

The seminar was attended by Sheik Moinuddin, special assistant to the chief adviser, along with other guests.