DBH Finance’s profits decline in 2023 

DBH Finance PLC recorded a Tk 98.45 crore profit in 2023, a 3 percent slide year-on-year.

The specialised housing finance institution made Tk 101.63 crore profit in 2022.

Thus, earnings per share of DBH slumped to Tk 4.95 last year from Tk 5.11 the previous year, according to a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

The board of directors recommended a 15 percent cash dividend for the year that ended on December 31, the same as in the last three years.

The annual general meeting will take place on May 16.

Shares of DBH declined 3.14 percent to Tk 43.20 as of 1:17 pm today.