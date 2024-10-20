Business
DBH Finance posts a massive 40% rise in profit

The company made Tk 33 crore profit in Q3 despite a fall in cash flow
Photo: DBH Finance PLC

DBH Finance PLC reported a profit of Tk 33.41 crore in the July-September quarter of 2024, marking a 40 percent year-on-year increase. 

The company's earnings per share (EPS) rose to Tk 1.68, up from Tk 1.20 in the same period last year, according to a disclosure on the website of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

However, DBH's net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) for the January-September period of 2024 was negative at Tk 7.45, a sharp drop from Tk 43.18 in 2023. 

The company attributed the decline to increased loans and repayments to clients and banks during the period.

Formerly known as Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation Ltd, DBH has been involved in the real estate sector since its inception in 1996. 

The company has maintained an 'AAA' credit rating for 18 consecutive years, according to data from its website. 

Shares of DBH rose 1.92 percent to Tk 37.1 as of 1:52 pm today at the DSE.

