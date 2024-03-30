Cut import duties on essential commodities: FBCCI

Build a database of the essentials to ensure smooth supply, it says

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam today demanded a cut in import duties on daily essentials to keep their prices at a tolerable level until the Eid-ul-Azha.

Moreover, the government should build a database of the essentials to ensure their smooth supply to the market, he said.

The leader of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) made the comment at a discussion on daily essential commodities, at the office of Moulvibazar Business Association in Old Dhaka.

He also urged the businesses to stay alert to keep prices of daily commodities stable.

"We are on the way to becoming a trillion dollar economy. We may be a small country but our market is big. Bangladesh has business ties with many of the neighbouring countries and areas. Local businesses should remain united to help the country go forward."

Some 22 lakh jobs are created every year in the country and the private sector generates most of them, said Amin Helaly, senior vice president and convenor of the FBCCI's market monitoring committee.

Abdul Jabbar Mondol, assistant director of the Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection (DNCRP) of Dhaka district, and Bikash Chandra Das, deputy director of the DNCRP of Dhaka division, were also present.