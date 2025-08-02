CPA seeks data on shipping agents’ losses due to customs shutdown

The loss estimates need to be submitted within three working days

Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) has sought information from shipping agents regarding the financial losses they incurred due to increased vessel waiting times amid the recent work abstention and shutdown programmes observed by customs officials.

In a letter sent to the chairman of the Bangladesh Shipping Agents' Association (BSAA) on July 31, the CPA requested that loss estimates be submitted within three working days to a CPA-formed committee tasked with assessing the economic impact of the disruptions at Chattogram port and related institutions.

The letter was signed by CPA Traffic Officer for Operations Md Rokonuzzaman, who serves as member secretary of the committee led by the CPA deputy traffic manager for operations.

According to the letter, customs officials observed a complete shutdown for two days on June 28 and 29.

In addition, they carried out intermittent work abstention or pen-down strikes for around 59 hours between May 14 and June 26 as part of a broader programme led by employees of the customs, VAT, and income tax departments.

These work abstention programmes led to delays in customs clearance and vessel handling, significantly increasing ship waiting times at the port.

The resulting congestion disrupted regular operations and caused financial strain for stakeholders, particularly shipping agents.

CPA Secretary Md Omar Faruk said a committee has been formed by the National Board of Revenue to determine the extent of losses caused to the port and its users during the period, and it has sought data from the CPA.

In response, CPA formed a committee to collect the data from related organisations, he said.