Chinese firm to invest $6 million in Bepza economic zone 

Taisheng (Bangladesh) Webbing Ltd, a Chinese company, is set to invest $6 million at the Bepza Economic Zone in Chattogram's Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar.

The investment will be directed towards establishing a shoe, bag, and garment accessories manufacturing factory, according to a press release.

The factory is expected to produce six million tonnes of shoe laces, elastics, draw cords, drawstrings, strings, webbing belts, and webbing tapes annually. It will create job opportunities for 200 Bangladeshi workers.

Ali Reza Mazid, member for investment promotion of the Bepza, and Li Yecai, managing director of Taisheng, signed an agreement at a programme at the Bepza Complex in Dhaka on March 27.

Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, executive chairman of the Bepza, was also present, the press release added.