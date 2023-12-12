Chinese firm to invest $11.55m in Bepza EZ

Ali Reza Mazid, member (Investment Promotion) of Bepza and Zhang Zhilan, director of Quality Sportswear Mfrs Ltd pose with the signed document. Photo: Bepza

Quality Sportswear Mfrs Ltd, a Chinese company, will invest $11.55 million to set up a garments and accessories manufacturing factory at the Bepza Economic Zone at Mirsarai in Chattogram.

With an annual production target of 6.05 million pieces of garments and 0.8 million pieces of money bags, travelling bags and other accessories, the factory will create employment opportunities for 3,310 Bangladeshi workers.

Bepza has approved 26 enterprises, including this one, to establish industries in the economic zone in Mirsarai, producing a host of diversified products.

The total proposed investment of these enterprises is $529.4 million.

Ali Reza Mazid, member (Investment Promotion) of Bepza, and Zhang Zhilan, director of Quality Sportswear Mfrs Ltd, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the Bepza Complex in Dhaka today, read a press release.

Among others, Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, Bepza executive chairman, Mohammad Faruque Alam, member (Engineering), Md Khorshid Alam, executive director (Enterprise Services), Mohammad Anamul Haque, project director of Bepza Economic Zone, and ASM Anwar Parvez, executive director (Public Relations), were present during the signing ceremony.