Star Business Report
Tue Aug 12, 2025 04:54 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 12, 2025 04:56 PM

Chinese company Baishili Household to invest $10.47m in Bepza economic zone

The company will produce various household storage, decoration and related products
Photo: Bepza

Baishili Household Products Bangladesh Co Ltd, a Chinese company, will invest $10.47 million to establish a household products and bag manufacturing industry at Bepza Economic Zone (Bepza EZ) at Mirsharai in Chattogram.

The project will annually produce 21.41 million pieces of various household storage, decoration, and related products, along with different types of bags.

It is expected to create employment for 989 Bangladeshi nationals.

An agreement was signed today at the Bepza Complex in Dhaka between the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) and Baishili Household Products Bangladesh, according to a press release. 

Bepza Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman was present at the signing ceremony with Md Ashraful Kabir, member for investment promotion of Bepza, and Sun Rundong, chairman of Baishili Household Products Bangladesh Co Ltd, signed the deal.

The Bepza executive chairman welcomed the investment and urged the company to start factory construction as soon as possible, stressing the optimum use of land.

He also called for the installation of solar panels on factory rooftops and implementation of a rainwater harvesting system to ensure environmental sustainability.

