Central bank restricts journalists’ access to its offices, drawing criticism

The Bangladesh Bank has restricted the entry of journalists to its offices for the first time in its history, drawing criticism from a group of journalists to protest.

Recently, the central bank instructed its security management department and other departments verbally not to allow the media professionals to enter its offices. As a result, they have not been able to cover the key beat of the economy properly in the past one month.

This is the first time such a restriction has been imposed. The journalists had previously free access to the central bank.

The banking regulator took the decision at a time when the country's economy is facing several challenges, including growing irregularities in the financial sector, higher inflation, and exchange rate mismanagement.

A group of journalists working in the economic and banking beats have condemned the entry ban. The journalists said that journalism is not a crime, and the central bank has taken a stance that goes against independent journalism by imposing the restriction.

The decision will hinder the free flow of information and will eventually impact the country's economy, they added.

To resolve the issue, Economic Reporters' Forum President Refayet Ullah Mirdha and General Secretary Abul Kashem met with central bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder at the latter's office on the day. However, the issue has not been resolved completely.

After the meeting, BB Spokesperson Md Mezbaul Haque told reporters that media professionals can only meet the spokesperson using specific permission (access pass).

"Besides, if any official provides a pass to journalists, they can also meet him or her. However, they will not be able to visit other departments freely like they did in the past."