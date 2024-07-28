Business
Star Business Report
Sun Jul 28, 2024 07:56 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 28, 2024 07:59 PM

Businesses asked to assess impact of violence centring quota protests

Salman F Rahman says in a meeting with business leaders
quota reform movement
Are we back to our old habit of never analysing events that shake us all and learn from our mistakes? FILE PHOTO: STAR

Businesses have been asked to submit sectorwise impact assessment reports so that the government can take decision on how to incentivise the ones who were affected during the recent countrywide violence centring the quota reform movement.

"We will study the assessment reports to understand the impact the weeklong turmoil left on the economy and then decide on how the government can cooperate with the businesses," said Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister.

He made the comments at a press briefing after a meeting with the business leaders at the office of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority in the capital's Agargaon today.

Container congestion at the port, high bank interest rates, gas crisis and internet problem were some of the major problems the businessmen discussed in the meeting.

They also sought waiver of the demurrage charges for additional stays of imported containers and cargoes at Chattogram port.

Nasrul Hamid, state minister for power, energy and mineral resources; Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for post, telecom and ICT; Ahasanul Islam Titu, state minister for commerce, and Mahbubul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, were also present at the meeting.

Countrywide violence centring quota reform movementQuota Reform Movement
