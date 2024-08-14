BTRC chairman resigns

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chairman Md Mohiuddin Ahmed resigned from the post today.

The resignation letter was received by the posts and telecommunication ministry at around 4:30pm today, according to the sources of the ministry.

"Currently i am sick and i am unable to discharge my duty. I have resigned voluntarily,"read the resignation letter.

This comes a day after a probe report said the internet shutdown during the recent protests, which led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, was directed by Ahmed with the verbal instructions of former state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak.