BRRI develops two new rice varieties

The Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) has developed two new high-yielding rice varieties which are suitable for the Boro season.

The National Seed Board (NSB) yesterday approved the release of the new rice varieties -- BRRI dhan107 and a premium quality balam type high-yielding BRRI dhan108, BRRI said in a press release.

The state-owned multi-crop research institute has developed a total of 115 rice varieties since its inception in 1970.

BRRI dhan107 has a yield potential of 8.19 tonnes per hectare. But it can yield 9.57 tonnes per hectare if it gets appropriate management in a conducive environment, it added.

The average plant height of BRRI dhan107 is 103 centimetres (cms) and its average growth duration is 143 days, which is approximately equivalent to BRRI dhan 50.

Similarly, BRRI dhan108 is a high-yielding (Jira type) Boro rice variety which has medium slender fine grains akin to Jira dhan and 250 to 270 grains per sheath.

The average plant height of BRRI dhan108 is 102 cms with erect, broad, dark green leaves and it is also lodging tolerant. It has a growth duration of 149 to 151 days.

The grain type of this variety is medium slender like Jira dhan. This variety has been developed to fetch better market prices for farmers and branding.

The average yield of BRRI dhan 108 is 8.7 tonnes per hectare, which is 1.0 to 1.5 tonnes per hectare more than BRRI dhan100.

BRRI dhan108 grains have excellent physico-chemical characteristics with a 1,000 grain weight of 16.3 grammes. It produces white and medium slender fine grains like Jira dhan.

The content of amylose and protein is 24.5 percent and 8.8 percent, respectively and is non-sticky when cooked.