Business
Star Business Report
Wed Nov 1, 2023 01:39 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 1, 2023 01:46 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Brac Bank’s profit surges

Star Business Report
Wed Nov 1, 2023 01:39 PM Last update on: Wed Nov 1, 2023 01:46 PM

Brac Bank PLC registered a 38.72 percent increase in profit to Tk 524.47 crore in the nine months to September this year.

The private commercial lender made a Tk 378.07 crore profit in the same period of 2022.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The bank, thus, reported consolidated earnings per share (EPS) of Tk 3.26 for January-September against Tk 2.35 in the identical period last year, according to a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange today.

"The EPS increased due to higher interest income amid the growth in loans and advances, investment income, higher commission and brokerage income."

The consolidated net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) surged to Tk 28.02 from the previous year's Tk 4.46 while the consolidated net asset value per share (NAVPS) rose to Tk 40.22 on September 30 this year from Tk 38.01 on December 31 last year.

The NOCFPS increased significantly thanks to higher deposit mobilisation from customers and borrowings from banks. Besides, the NAVPS went up thanks to the growth in profit after tax, the filing added.

Related topic:
Brac BankBrac Bank profit
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Brac Bank gets nod to give 7.5% stock dividend for 2022

Brac Bank launches new financial product Tally Loan - Druti

Brac Bank gets central bank nod to raise authorised capital

Brac Bank

Brac Bank sees 32% profit growth

Faruq Mayeenuddin, new vice-chairperson of Brac Bank

|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশের নির্বাচনী পরিবেশ গভীরভাবে পর্যবেক্ষণ করছে যুক্তরাষ্ট্র: ম্যাথু মিলার

মার্কিন পররাষ্ট্র দপ্তর বলেছে, তারা বাংলাদেশে সহিংসতার ঘটনাগুলো খুবই গুরুত্বের সঙ্গে নিচ্ছে এবং বাংলাদেশে অবাধ ও সুষ্ঠু নির্বাচনের লক্ষ্য অর্জনের জন্য সংলাপ গুরুত্বপূর্ণ।

১২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মিরপুরে আজও পোশাকশ্রমিক বিক্ষোভ, আ. লীগের ধাওয়ার অভিযোগ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে