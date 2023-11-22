Blockades, strikes stifling flower market

Marigold flowers are seen lumped in a pile at Baliadanga Bazar in Jhenaidah sadar upazila. Flower prices have fallen in line with decreased demand resulting from nationwide strikes and blockades called by BNP and its allies. PHOTO: Azibor Rahman/Star

Flower prices have fallen in Jhenaidah, the second biggest producing district in Bangladesh after Jashore, amid recurring strikes and blockades called by BNP and its allies, according to industry people.

This is because fewer buyers are able to visit the region for purchasing flowers as transport operators are unwilling to provide their services following the recent truck and bus burnings.

Besides, the lack of festivities in face of ongoing political unrest has lessened demand, leaving farmers with little option other than to sell their flowers for cheap before they wither.

As per data of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Jhenaidah, flowers were cultivated on 254 hectares of land for the ongoing fiscal year.

However, farmers say they have been incurring huge losses since October 28, when BNP and its allies announced their first 48-hour blockade across Bangladesh following the arrest of party members.

Traditionally, buyers travel to Ganna Bazar and Baliadanga Bazar in Jhenaidah sadar upazila every day to purchase flowers for sale in different parts of the country.

But marigold prices have fallen to about Tk 30 for 800-piece bundles while it was Tk 150 a few days ago. Similarly, rose prices have shrivelled to around Tk 3 from Tk 8 per piece.

Likewise, Gerbera are selling for roughly Tk 3 per piece compared to Tk 10 previously.

Shariful Islam, a flower grower in Baliadanga village, said he cultivated different varieties on five bighas of land this year.

"I am still trying to recover from the losses suffered when prices collapsed amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Now though, the market is falling again amid recurring countrywide blockades," he added.

Hafizur Rahman, another local floriculturist, said he was making good money before the strikes began.

"But now, we are not getting fair prices at all," he added.

Azgar Ali, deputy director of the local DAE, said most marigolds produced across the 10 districts of Khulna come from Jhenaidah.

"But growers and traders are having to bear heavy losses for the strikes and blockade," he added.

On the other hand, Zahir Uddin Md Babar, organising secretary of the Bangladesh Flower Society, said they are not facing much trouble in transporting flowers amid the blockade.

"Still though, the overall demand has fallen drastically in this period," he added, citing how people are delaying their weddings and other festive events.

Babar also said the reduced demand is leading to lower production, the impact of which will ultimately fall on farmers.