BFIU orders freezing of bank accounts of Summit’s Aziz Khan, family members

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has directed banks to freeze the accounts of Summit Group Chairman Muhammad Aziz Khan, his brothers, and other family members.

The BFIU, in a letter, instructed banks to block transactions for one month under the provisions of the money laundering prevention law.

The directive also applies to firms owned by individuals, with transactions being frozen for the same period.

The anti-money laundering agency listed 11 individuals, including former commerce minister Muhammad Faruk Khan, and Faisal Khan, president of the Bangladesh Independent Power Producers Association.

Summit Group, the largest private power producer in Bangladesh, is believed to have benefited from the previous Awami League government, which was ousted in a mass uprising in early August.

Following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, Summit and several other conglomerates have come under increased scrutiny from regulatory agencies, including the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

Recently, the NBR requested the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms to block share transfers by seven business houses, including Summit.

Summit also operates one of the two floating storage regasification units and supplies liquefied natural gas to the government.

