BFIU freezes bank accounts of Taposh, family

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has directed banks to freeze bank accounts of former Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, his wife and son, and their related private entities.

According to a letter by the BFIU, the accounts will be frozen for 30 days, with the possibility of an extension if needed.

The anti-money laundering agency has sent the directive to all banks and financial institutions in the country.