BFIU seeks bank account details of Shakib Al Hasan, wife

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit has asked banks to provide account details of cricketer Shakib Al Hasan and his wife, Umme Ahmed Shishir.

In a letter today, the anti-money laundering agency has requested that banks and non-bank financial institutions submit information on savings, current, fixed deposit receipt, and deposit plus scheme accounts held in their names, organisations or companies linked to them, within the next five business days.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission recently fined Shakib, a former member of parliament for Magura-1, Tk 50 lakh for manipulating the share price of Paramount Insurance in 2023.