Beza may build solar parks in Mirsharai EZ

The Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) is considering utilising unused land to establish solar power parks at the Mirsharai Economic Zone in Chattogram, the largest industrial enclave in the country.

The agency aims to establish the renewable energy project under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, said Ashik Chowdhury, the newly appointed executive chairman of both Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) and Beza.

Beza has already allocated around 5,400 acres out of 16,800 acres for the establishment of factories among 156 investors.

As per the plan, factories will be established on 55 percent or 9,240 acres of the land. Another 25 percent, or 4,200 acres, will be used for roads, utilities, lakes and vegetation while the remaining 20 percent will be left vacant for lakes and afforestation.

Chowdhury said the agency wanted to ensure that investors who have already availed land can execute their plans.

"We are looking at development on a phase-by-phase basis. Once the phasing plan is confirmed, we will consider solar projects," he said.

This means that a portion of the 3,840 acres available for establishing factories could be repurposed for solar power parks.

"There is no benefit in leaving the land unused for 15 years, Chowdhury said, adding that they have already shared the idea with the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources and received a positive response.

Beza could provide land while the Bangladesh Power Development Board and a development partner could implement the project through a joint venture, he added. Financial support will be sought from the multilateral lenders, the Beza executive chairman added.

Although they are still in the planning stage and costs are yet to be estimated, Chowdhury was keen to install the solar panels by 2027.

Besides, investors there can install their own solar panels, he said.

Beza will first decide which project to press for implementation in the next five years on the basis of prioritisation. "We will make a clear plan in this regard," he said.

"Likewise, we will implement the projects phase by phase," said Chowdhury, adding, "I want to make honest and clear promises that investors can trust."

"I do not want to make any promises that are not fulfillable," he stressed.

He also said they would determine specific points around the zone where investors would be able to avail of all utility services, starting with electricity, from 2028.

"We will give investors a clear picture of where they can set up their industries. That's why I want to make honest and clear commitments like phase 1, phase 2 and phase 3," he added.