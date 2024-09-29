BB expands refinance scheme for marginalised people to Tk 750cr

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) today expanded the size of the refinancing fund meant for marginalised communities to Tk 750 crore from previous Tk 500 crore, with a priority to extend financial coverage to flood victims across Bangladesh.

The refinance fund is for the small bank account holders with initial deposits of Tk 10, Tk 50 and Tk 100.

The central bank said lending from the fund will have to prioritise marginal people such as landless farmers and low-income people, particularly in the 27 flood affected districts.

The districts are Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Cumilla, Brahmanbaria, Chandpur, Sylhet, Habiganj, Maulvibazar, Sunamganj, Kishoreganj, Netrokona, Kurigram, Lalmanirhat, Gaibandha, Bogura, Sirajganj, Jamalpur, Tangail, Munshiganj, Khagrachari, Rangamati, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Jashore, Satkhira and Bagerhat.

The BB said banks must provide one-fourth of the total loans from the scheme to women or women-run entrepreneurs.

Besides, third gender people will also get loans from the revolving fund.