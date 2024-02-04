Business
Star Business Report
Sun Feb 4, 2024 05:09 PM
Last update on: Sun Feb 4, 2024 05:14 PM

Most Viewed

Business

BB to bring default loans to below 8% by June 2026

Action plan has already been taken, the central bank says
Star Business Report
Sun Feb 4, 2024 05:09 PM Last update on: Sun Feb 4, 2024 05:14 PM
Default loan in Bangladesh,

Bangladesh Bank targets reducing default loans to 8 below percent of the country's total outstanding loans within June of 2026 in order to ensure corporate governance in the banking sector.

The banking watchdog has prepared an action plan to materialise the plan, BB Deputy Governor Abu Farah Md Nasser said at a press conference at its headquarters in Dhaka today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The central bank aims at reducing nonperforming loan (NPL) of state commercial banks to 10 percent and private banks below 5 percent within the next two and a half years, according to the action plan shared at the briefing.

The ratio of gross NPLs in the banking sector stood at 9.93 percent at the end of September 2023, up from 9.36 percent in September 2022.

The ratio of default loan was 10.11 percent of the total outstanding loans in June 2023.

At the end of September last year, the NPL ratio of state banks was 21.7 percent of their outstanding loans.

The ratio stood at 7.04 percent for private banks, according to the BB data.

Related topic:
Default Loans in BangladeshNonperforming loans of BangladeshNonperforming loansdefault loans
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Risky loans soaring

Risky loans soaring. BB’s plan? Hide figure.

Default loan rescheduling falls to 7-year low

GDP growth in Bangladesh

Who is BB fooling?

Collapse of banks' corporate governance

Bangladesh Parliament

Parliamentary body recommends strict actions to recover default loans

|বাংলাদেশ

এবার মিয়ানমার থেকে গুলিবিদ্ধ ১০ জন পালিয়ে বাংলাদেশে

বান্দরবানের নাইক্ষ্যংছড়ি সীমান্তের ওপারে মিয়ানমারে নিরাপত্তা বাহিনী ও বিদ্রোহীদের মধ্যে সংঘর্ষে আহত আরও ১০ জন পালিয়ে বাংলাদেশে এসেছেন। তাদেরকে উদ্ধার করে হাসপাতালে পাঠানো হয়েছে বলে জানিয়েছে পুলিশ।

৫০ মিনিট আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

জাবিতে ধর্ষণ: ছাত্রলীগ নেতা মোস্তাফিজসহ গ্রেপ্তার ৪ জন ৩ দিনের রিমান্ডে

৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification